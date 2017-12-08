Local dancer makes pit stop in Columbus during tour with Xscape

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A man from Columbus will be performing tonight as lead choreographer and dancer for the group, Xscape.

Zack Lee is performing this Saturday at the Columbus Civic Center as a background dancer for superstar girl group Xscape.

He made a pit stop at the radio station and media partner, Davis Broadcasting.

Lee says a random call from singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris helped him secure his role as lead choreographer and dancer.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.