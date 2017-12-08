Panthers claim AHSAA 2A State Championship

(WTVM) - Bryant-Denny Stadium’s frigid temperatures did nothing to cool off the red-hot Lanett Panthers.

They clinch a state title and brought out strong emotions from senior Terrion Truitt.

“I Want to give a big shout out to my coaches, my players, and can-can. They did good, and I love them,” says Truitt.

An emotional Terrion Truitt... tears of joy turn to shouts of excitement...

Lanett takes home its first football championship.

Head Coach Clifford Story says, “I can’t explain it. It’s a dream. It’s a dream for me to have such a great group of kids who work extremely hard and do everything I ask them to do.”

“It’s crazy, I mean we work so hard over the spring, over the summer, and even in practices just to get to this point and we’re here now and we got it done,” says sophomore quarterback Kristian Story.

Junior Defensive Lineman Baraskious Dowdell says, “I’m feeling just good, man. It feels good like I’m speechless.”

After a cold start, the offense quickly heated up thanks in part to Truitt. His 106 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns earned him MVP honors...

“It’s my last year here, so I came out and played good," says Truitt. "I told coach we were going to go undefeated and win, so that’s what we did. We won a state championship.”

Defensively... dominant. After allowing 15 points in the first two drives... they shut out Leroy the rest of the way.

Senior Defensive Lineman Braylon Harrington says, "We were too hype in the state championship game. We had to settle down and play like it was a normal game. We had to settle down and stay calm and we did it. We got a big stop.”

Dowdell says, “I took it personal, very personal because it wasn’t supposed to go down like that. We were supposed to have zero the whole game, the whole game, but things happen.”

Lanett can rest easy knowing they’ve got their first state championship in football, but it may not be their last.

They’ve got plenty of talent returning, namely quarterback Kristian Story, so they could very well be in Jordan-Hare this time next year.

