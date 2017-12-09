99k+ affected by power outages across GA and AL

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Winter weather is affecting thousands across the state of Georgia and Alabama, leaving many without power to stay warm inside.

So far, nearly 99,500 customers are without power in Georgia.

Most of the outages are north of I-85, according to Georgia Power's website.

In Alabama, nearly 20,000 people are without power and most of the outages are in the Birmingham area.

