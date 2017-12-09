Coroner ID's 2 homicide victims found in hotel

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms the identity of two Friday night homicide victims.

Damian Belle, 23 and Kelsey Marshall, 21 were found dead inside a room at the Efficiency Lodge of Columbus, located off Macon Road.

Bryan said the victims died from multiple gunshot wounds.They were pronounced dead at 7:00 p.m.

Bryan also tells us Damian Belle is the same man arrested for the murder of a 23-month-old child in March 2014.

Columbus Police's Homicide Unit spent hours at the crime scene investigating the cause of death.

The victims' bodies will be taken to Atlanta for an autopsy on Monday.

This case remains under investigation.

News Leader 9 will continue to update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.