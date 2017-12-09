Take advantage of easy adoption with PAWS Humane

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - PAWS Humane is making their adoption process easier for anyone who wants to adopt a pet this holiday season.

PAWS Humane's Community Outreach Coordinator, Lindsay Ellis, stopped by the station Saturday to give information about how easy the adoption process is for anyone who would like to adopt a pet.

Ellis bought three-year-old dog Dukes, who only has three legs, with her to show just how strong the animals at PAWS Humane are.

For prospective pet owners, there are adoption counselors to help you decide if you want to make the big step of bringing home a forever friend.

If you already have a pet, PAWS suggests you bring that pet with you to spend time visiting with the new pet you like and ensure that you want to adopt a new furry friend.

Spending time with each animal individually in individual rooms at the facility is recommended, and it is also encouraged that anyone wanting to adopt a new pet spends time with the animals outdoors to get to know the pet.

PAWS Humane has dogs, cats, rabbits, and more waiting and ready to be adopted.

Prices for animals can range from $25 to $125 depending on the age and size of the animal.

PAWS Humane is located at 4900 Milgen Rd. in Columbus.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.