John Boyega needs help getting to the "Last Jedi" premiere

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Actor John Boyega says he is stuck in Atlanta due to severe winter weather.

Friday night the state of Georgia experienced severe winter weather conditions that left many without power or access to roadways on Saturday.

The star, who plays Finn in the "Star Wars" series, was stuck in Atlanta Saturday morning on the day of the premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

Boyega tweeted out an SOS this morning for help getting out of Atlanta.

Many fans offered their help, and "Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson saw the tweets and poked fun at Boyega and replied, "Hahahaha oh my god GET HERE JOHN!"

Wow ATL. Looks like no one’s leaving! Guess I’ll start a family now.... — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 9, 2017

Trying to get back for the LA premiere! I actually NEED a pilot !!! — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 9, 2017

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.