Second suspect arrested for Ballard Way Apartments murder

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A woman wanted for the murder of an 18-year-old at Ballard Way Apartments has been arrested.

Nashira Miller, 19, was booked into the Muscogee County Jail Friday, held without bond and charged with the murder of Javion Shorter.

Daijon Williams, 19, was also arrested earlier on Friday for Shorter's murder.

According to police, on November 17 patrol units arrived to Ballard Way Apartments on Hunter Road in reference to a person being shot.

Upon arrival, they discovered Javion Shorter suffering from a gunshot wound.

Shorter was transported to Midtown Medical Center where he passed away as a result of his injuries just two days after his 18th birthday.

Both Miller and Williams are scheduled to appear in Recorder's Court Thursday, December 14 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.