Indivisible Columbus GA held a rally to save net neutrality

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A rally to save net neutrality was held Saturday as Congress prepares to vote on keeping the internet free from corporations.

Indivisible Columbus GA rallied earlier in front of the Verizon store on Veterans Parkway.

They were protesting the company because they wanted to get the message out that a cell company has no business controlling what citizens do and see online.

Indivisible Columbus GA and citizens in other cities say that they are not protesting the employees or Congressional offices where the rallies take place, but are resisting the actions of Pai, Trump and other powerful individuals who seek to control the internet.

They believe that net neutrality is the "First Amendment of the digital age" and that it protects everyone's right to free speech in the online world.

The vote in Congress will take place on December 14.

You can learn more about the national protests here.

