Active Auburn hosts Jingle Jog 5k

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Active Auburn is hosting a Jingle Jog 5k guaranteed to give runners a fun time.

Active Auburn's December event began at 4:30 p.m. at Toomer's Corner on Saturday.

The 5k run ventures onto campus and participants can expect to see hidden jingle bells and Santas of all shapes and sizes.

Runners are encouraged to come in their best Christmas attire to win awards for the Best Dressed Runner/Walk Contest and the Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest.

Toys are also being taken to be donated to Toys for Tots.

After the run, stay in downtown Auburn for the Downtown Holiday Celebration, featuring live music, holiday-themed activities, and a special holiday surprise!

