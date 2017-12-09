Columbus police give out blankets, basket to families in need

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Dozens of police officers bundled up to deliver baskets of full of food for families in need this holiday season.

The event was part of the Fraternal Order of Police Columbus Exchange Club's holiday food basket giveaway.

News Leader 9 followed one police car around town, dropping off the goods and receiving a hug and thank you from grateful families.

Officer Canaan Traywick with Columbus Police says, "It feels good to help people less fortunate, this time of year especially, some of these people had a lot of loss, so it's really good to give back."

In all, several officers from different law enforcement agencies across Columbus dropped off a total of 47 baskets to families across the city.

