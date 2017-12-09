Winter car safety during cold weather temperatures

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Friday night's snow has begun to melt and folks around the Chattahoochee Valley are ready to hit the road, but before hitting the road local experts say there are a couple of things you should watch for on your car.

People across the valley are getting out today, with many having to scrape the snow and ice off their windshields before hitting the road. However, local auto experts tell us that is not the only issues cars can face when temperatures drop this low.

Paul Nichols says he and the mechanics at Best Tire and Auto have seen an influx of customers Saturday because people's cars were not prepared for the winter weather, and with the cold here to stay, it's time to make sure your car is ready.

Some people may have seen a low tire pressure light on their cars this morning due to freezing temperatures.

"A lot of times with compressed airs, it decompresses when it gets colder and expands when it warms up, so a lot of times you will see a tire light come on when the temperature drops to a certain point, then the tire pressure basically decompresses," says Nichols about tires.

Another key feature to help your car function properly this time of year is the antifreeze.

"You want it to be in a certain realm so the temperatures outside your car is able to work properly, and just because we are in the south, it does not mean that we can get away with not adequately preparing our cars for winter," says Nichols.



He also adds, "winterize your car – check your battery, get the alternator checked, and get the antifreeze and your tires checked out so you can maintain safety on the road."

Lastly, when it comes to the tire pressure light being on in the morning, you want to go ahead and check the pressure. Do not do it once you have already been driving because the reading won't be as accurate.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.