President Trump records Robo call for Roy Moore campaign

(WTVM) – Roy Moore, the Alabama Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, has a powerful voice now on his side making phone calls.

On Sunday morning, The Moore campaign telling ABC News that President Donald Trump has recorded a robo call on Moore’s behalf and it will be going out to Alabamians as the election is drawing near.

This is President Trump’s most direct involvement with the Moore campaign.

"We need Roy voting for us and stopping illegal immigration and crime, rebuilding a stronger military and protecting the Second Amendment and our pro-life values," Trump's voice is heard saying in a robocall obtained for ABC News. "But if Alabama elects liberal Democrat Doug Jones, all of our progress will be stopped full."

Moore has denied multiple allegations of sexual misconduct decades ago.

Meanwhile, a group of supporters for Jones has come under fire after concerns of voter intimidation in a Pro-Doug Jones ad that was released.

The latest Raycom Media-Strategy Poll released last week showed Roy Moore with a growing lead over his Democratic candidate Doug Jones.

Alabama voters will head to the polls Tuesday in the Alabama special election when Moore faces off against Democratic candidate Doug Jones.

