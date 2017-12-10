Russell County NAACP speaks out about voter fraud

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Two big elections are just days away for voters across the state of Alabama.

After voter fraud allegations in Phenix City, the NAACP continues to speak out.

The advocacy group demands the city clear over 80 names of illegal voters who registered under their business addresses.

There are 9 days until the run-off between Vicky Carter-Johnson and Baxley Oswalt.

The Russell County NAACP's Chapter President Stephen Robinson said sharing their statements to the public provides an opportunity for the public to understand the issues at play.

“We send our soldiers out to fight in other countries trying to establish a democratic society for other people. It looks pretty hypocritical if we don’t practice it right here at home,” said Stephen Robinson, NAACP President of Russell County.

This election means a little more to Robinson because of his brother, Johnnie, who held the district two city council seat- sharing his vision before he passed.

“To work with the mayor and to work with other council members and other segments of the community and bring this community together,” said Robinson.

The NAACP wants to make it clear they’re not supporting one candidate over the other, they just want a transparent election for citizens of Phenix City.

