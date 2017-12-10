Reach 4 Your Dreamz hosts toy giveaway and Christmas dinner

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – It's the time for giving and one organization in Columbus is doing just that by hosting a Toy giveaway and Christmas dinner at the Shirley B Winston Recreation Center.

Hundreds of families took part in this event and that makes over 1,000 people coming together to enjoy this giveaway.

The organization Reach 4 Your Dreamz put on this giveaway for people to come out for a good time, some good music, and some free toys and food.

The main vision of the organization is to give love time and resources back to families for Christmas.

We talked with organizers of the event and they say that they did not expect a turnout like this.

“Because there are a lot of families that are in need for Christmas so we think that cause we've been doing this for nine years. We think that when God blesses us, it's our duty to bless others in the community for Christmas,” said Gwennetta Wright, CEO Reach 4 Your Dreamz Inc.

This is the 9th anniversary of the event and they are feeling that the future is looking bright. They are always looking for volunteers and donations for events like this if you're interested.

