Holiday shipping 2017: Important deadlines you need to know

(WTVM) – As Christmas creeps closer, people are running out of time to send their packages across the country.

No one wants their packages to arrive after the holidays because of shipping deadlines, so shipping companies are posting important dates on their websites to help customers ship on time.

You can avoid the stress of sending your packages too late by sending them out by the below deadlines:

Amazon

Dec. 15 – Free shipping

Dec. 18 – Standard shipping, free for Amazon Prime members

Dec. 22 – Two-day shipping, free for Amazon Prime members

Dec. 23 – One-day shipping, available in select cities and free for Prime members

Dec. 24 – Same-day delivery, available in select cities and free for Prime members

Dec. 24 – Two-hour delivery, available in select cities and free for Prime members via Prime Now

For more details visit Amazon’s customer page.

FedEx

Dec. 11 - Last day to send via FedEx SmartPost

Dec. 15 - Last day to send via FedEx Ground

Dec. 18 - Last day to send via FedEx Home Delivery

Dec. 19 - Last day to send via FedEx Express Saver

Dec. 20 - Last day to send via FedEx 2Day and FedEx 2Day A.M.

Dec. 21 - Last day to send via FedEx Standard Overnight, Priority Overnight and First Overnight.

International shipping and more details can be found on FedEx's website.

U.S. Postal Service

Dec. 14 – Last day to send packages via Retail Ground

Dec. 19 – Last day to send packages via First-Class Mail

Dec. 20 – Last day to send packages via Priority Mail

Dec. 22 – Last day to send packages via Priority Mail Express Service

Postal Service lists can be found here.

UPS

Dec. 18 – Last day for UPS 3 Day Select

Dec. 20 – Last day for UPS 2 nd Day Air (excludes Saturday delivery)

Day Air (excludes Saturday delivery) Dec. 21 – Last day for UPS 2nd Day Air (if Saturday delivery is available; Saturday delivery isn't available in all ZIP codes)

Dec. 22 – Last day for UPS Next Day Air (with Saturday delivery)

Dec. 24 – Last day for UPS Express Critical

Dec. 25 – Last day for UPS Express Critical

See their website for more details and how to calculate delivery cost depending on date and method you choose to ship.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.