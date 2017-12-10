Holiday shipping 2017: Important deadlines you need to know - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Holiday shipping 2017: Important deadlines you need to know

By Scharis Weary, News Content Specialist
Connect
(Source: Pixabay.com) (Source: Pixabay.com)
(Source: Pixabay.com) (Source: Pixabay.com)
(Source: UPS) (Source: UPS)
(Source: WTVM File) (Source: WTVM File)

(WTVM) – As Christmas creeps closer, people are running out of time to send their packages across the country.

No one wants their packages to arrive after the holidays because of shipping deadlines, so shipping companies are posting important dates on their websites to help customers ship on time.

You can avoid the stress of sending your packages too late by sending them out by the below deadlines:

Amazon

  • Dec. 15 – Free shipping
  • Dec. 18 – Standard shipping, free for Amazon Prime members
  • Dec. 22 – Two-day shipping, free for Amazon Prime members
  • Dec. 23 – One-day shipping, available in select cities and free for Prime members
  • Dec. 24 – Same-day delivery, available in select cities and free for Prime members
  • Dec. 24 – Two-hour delivery, available in select cities and free for Prime members via Prime Now

For more details visit Amazon’s customer page

FedEx

  • Dec. 11 - Last day to send via FedEx SmartPost
  • Dec. 15 - Last day to send via FedEx Ground
  • Dec. 18 - Last day to send via FedEx Home Delivery
  • Dec. 19 - Last day to send via FedEx Express Saver
  • Dec. 20 - Last day to send via FedEx 2Day and FedEx 2Day A.M.
  • Dec. 21 - Last day to send via FedEx Standard Overnight, Priority Overnight and First Overnight.

International shipping and more details can be found on FedEx's website.

U.S. Postal Service

  • Dec. 14 – Last day to send packages via Retail Ground
  • Dec. 19 – Last day to send packages via First-Class Mail
  • Dec. 20 – Last day to send packages via Priority Mail
  • Dec. 22 – Last day to send packages via Priority Mail Express Service

Postal Service lists can be found here.

UPS

  • Dec. 18 – Last day for UPS 3 Day Select
  • Dec. 20 – Last day for UPS 2nd Day Air (excludes Saturday delivery)
  • Dec. 21 – Last day for UPS 2nd Day Air (if Saturday delivery is available; Saturday delivery isn't available in all ZIP codes)
  • Dec. 22 – Last day for UPS Next Day Air (with Saturday delivery)
  • Dec. 24 – Last day for UPS Express Critical
  • Dec. 25 – Last day for UPS Express Critical

See their website for more details and how to calculate delivery cost depending on date and method you choose to ship.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Inside News Leader 9More>>

  • Special

    As seen on 9

    As seen on 9

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.

    More >>

    Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly