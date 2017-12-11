FIRST TO ALERT: Two shots of cooler temps move in this week

(WTVM) - This morning is quite the frigid morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s but expect a comfortable afternoon as highs will reach the low 60s. Sunshine and dry skies takes us through the next several days.

Temperatures will begin to drop tomorrow as cooler air starts to move in. Tomorrow we'll top out in the mid 50s with some not getting out of the 40s on Wednesday. Morning lows will be seasonable tomorrow and Friday but near freezing Wednesday and Thursday.

Going into the weekend you can expect to start dry and cool but return to the 60s on Sunday. The end of the weekend will also host our next rain chance. The timing and coverage could likely change but right now we have a 30% rain chance for Sunday and Monday.

