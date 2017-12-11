FIRST TO ALERT: Two shots of cooler temps move in this week

(WTVM) - This morning is quite the frigid morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s but expect a comfortable afternoon as highs will reach the low 60s. Sunshine and dry skies takes us through the next several days.
Temperatures will begin to drop tomorrow as cooler air starts to move in. Tomorrow we'll top out in the mid 50s with some not getting out of the 40s on Wednesday. Morning lows will be seasonable tomorrow and Friday but near freezing Wednesday and Thursday.
Going into the weekend you can expect to start dry and cool but return to the 60s on Sunday. The end of the weekend will also host our next rain chance. The timing and coverage could likely change but right now we have a 30% rain chance for Sunday and Monday.
You can stream us LIVE on the weather app starting at 5 PM ET with the latest on the forecast and make sure you follow Storm Team 9 on Facebook and Twitter.
Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.
As Christmas creeps closer, people are running out of time to send their packages across the country. No one wants their packages to arrive after the holidays because of shipping deadlines, so shipping companies are posting important dates on their websites to help customers ship on time.More >>
As Christmas creeps closer, people are running out of time to send their packages across the country. No one wants their packages to arrive after the holidays because of shipping deadlines, so shipping companies are posting important dates on their websites to help customers ship on time.More >>
Two big elections are just days away for voters across the state of Alabama. After voter fraud allegations in Phenix City, the NAACP continues to speak out.More >>
Two big elections are just days away for voters across the state of Alabama. After voter fraud allegations in Phenix City, the NAACP continues to speak out.More >>
As the holiday season approaches, you have to begin to think what you are going to do about your home if you are away for an extended period of time.More >>
As the holiday season approaches, you have to begin to think what you are going to do about your home if you are away for an extended period of time.More >>
PAWS Humane wants to help you ensure your pets stay warm and safe in colder conditions this winter.More >>
PAWS Humane wants to help you ensure your pets stay warm and safe in colder conditions this winter.More >>
The City of Columbus has announced its closures during the holidays.More >>
The City of Columbus has announced its closures during the holidays.More >>
The New York Police Department has one person in custody in relation to an explosive device detonating Monday morning.More >>
The New York Police Department has one person in custody in relation to an explosive device detonating Monday morning.More >>
The woman’s husband says when the family arrived, her grave was only one foot deep.More >>
The woman’s husband says when the family arrived, her grave was only one foot deep.More >>
Police say they are investigating the incident as something that was “racially motivated.”More >>
Police say they are investigating the incident as something that was “racially motivated.”More >>
The woman was taking out her garbage at the same time as police were trying to catch two burglary suspects.More >>
The woman was taking out her garbage at the same time as police were trying to catch two burglary suspects.More >>
A young man has spoken out against those who bully him at school in a video clip that’s making waves on the internet.More >>
A young man has spoken out against those who bully him at school in a video clip that’s making waves on the internet.More >>
Lisa Hartman was thrilled when she thought she'd been picked to be featured on HGTV's 'The Property Brothers.' Later, she felt betrayed when she learned the offer was a scam that has affected viewers all over the country.More >>
Lisa Hartman was thrilled when she thought she'd been picked to be featured on HGTV's 'The Property Brothers.' Later, she felt betrayed when she learned the offer was a scam that has affected viewers all over the country.More >>
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.More >>
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.More >>
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says women who accuse someone of sexual misconduct deserve to be heard, even if it involves President Donald Trump.More >>
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says women who accuse someone of sexual misconduct deserve to be heard, even if it involves President Donald Trump.More >>
A video of a young man speaking out against those who bullied him has gone viral, and he is now gaining national support for taking a stand.More >>
A video of a young man speaking out against those who bullied him has gone viral, and he is now gaining national support for taking a stand.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for four brothers last seen on Friday in Arab.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for four brothers last seen on Friday in Arab.More >>