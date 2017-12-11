SEGMENT: Fort Benning band to host free Christmas concert

A burglary and theft suspect was arrested in Auburn Monday, Dec. 11.More >>
The Opelika Police Department is searching for a Kroger theft suspect.More >>
Two special elections are on the table for voters in East Alabama.More >>
The Phenix Police Department is investigating a body found in the woods.More >>
Russell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident of auto theft.More >>
The woman’s husband says when the family arrived, her grave was only one foot deep.More >>
A young man has spoken out against those who bully him at school in a video clip that’s making waves on the internet.More >>
The New York Police Department has one person in custody in relation to an explosive device detonating Monday morning.More >>
A South Carolina man convicted of killing seven people says he has more victims who have not been discovered.More >>
The woman was taking out her garbage at the same time as police were trying to catch two burglary suspects.More >>
Louisiana investigator admits misusing Donald Trump's Social Security number, trying to get candidate's tax information.More >>
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.More >>
Celebrity chef Mario Batali, facing sexual misconduct allegations, steps away from daily operations at his restaurant empire.More >>
A young boy's plea to stop his bullies from hurting people people has captured the hearts of a nation.More >>
Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.More >>
