SEGMENT: Fort Benning band to host free Christmas concert

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - You can soon take advantage of a free holiday concert happening in Columbus.

The concert will be put on by the Fort Benning's Maneuver Center of Excellence Band.

This event will be on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. at the RiverCenter for Performing Arts.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and people without tickets will be admitted after 6:50 p.m.

A family photo session will also be available.

Free tickets will be available at the RiverCenter Box Office located at 900 Broadway and Ft. Benning MWR Tickets and Travel located in the Commissary Mall on Fort Benning.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.