2 AL men arrested on methamphetamine, cocaine charges following high-speed chase

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – Two men were arrested for trafficking drugs following a high-speed chase on Sunday, Dec. 10 around 5:30 p.m.

Brian Preston, 32, of Cusseta, AL and George Bolton, 32, of Wetumpka, AL, were arrested and taken to the Chambers County Jail on multiple drug charges.

According to police, a Chambers County Deputy attempted to stop a burgundy Sedan traveling on 1-85 northbound at a high rate of speed.

A police chase ensued down Highway 29 in Valley, AL and deputies were assisted by the Valley Police Department.

The vehicle later wrecked into Quick Way Cleaners and the suspects ran off but were taken into custody.

After searching the vehicle, deputies recovered around $1,500 worth of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana, digital scales, and cash.

Preston and Bolton were charged with the following offenses:

Trafficking marijuana – No bond

Attempting to elude law enforcement - $2,500

Unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substance; crack cocaine - $5,000

Unlawful possession of marijuana - $2,000

