Minor injuries reported following another Muscogee Co. bus accident

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Muscogee County School bus was in another accident Monday morning.

The school bus was headed to East Columbus Magnet Academy when a van struck the bus at the intersection of Josephine Street and Chalbena Avenue.

The driver immediately contacted school officials, who then notified the police department and parents of the accident.

Some students reported minor injuries related to the incident. The driver of the van was issued a citation for a traffic violation at the site of the accident.

The accident is now under investigation by the Columbus Police Department.

The district will continue to work in cooperation with local law enforcement throughout the investigation.

