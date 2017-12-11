NAACP demanding Phenix City to clear 80+ names of illegal voters

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Two special elections are on the table for voters in East Alabama.

In Phenix City, the community will decide who wins the runoff for a seat on city council, but the Russell County NAACP wants city officials to address recent voter fraud allegations before next week's voting date.

The NAACP is demanding the city clear more than 80 names of illegal voters who registered under their business addresses.

In their latest written statement, the organization is demanding the Phenix City Registrars Office, the Probate Judge and Alabama's Secretary of State John Merrill disqualify those 82 votes from the original vote count to determine the winner of the District 2 City Council seat held by the late Dr. Johnnie C. Robinson Jr.

"An indignity has been levied against the citizens of District 2," Rev. Alfonza Seldon, the chapter's vice president said, "but we stand here to say we will not be bamboozled, and we will not be hoodwinked."

Chapter president Stephen Robinson added to Seldon's comments; he said the final tally is critical when dealing with a local district election.



"If you got, say, 10 fraudulent votes, that can sway an election," Robinson said.



Also in its latest statement, the NAACP said it spoke to one member of the Board of Registrars, who in turn told the group according to Reverend Alfonza Seldon, there was a gray area regarding the phrase "primary domicile."



"If that is true," Seldon said, "why out of 6,000 eligible voters in District 2, why do only 80 plus people know about this?.Now that's something to make you go, 'hmm...'"

The NAACP does not support any candidate, but says it does support fair and honest elections that "guarantee that the will of the citizens will be carried out."

"Get out and vote," Seldon said. "No excuses. We need you to get out and vote."

The candidates in the Dec. 19, 2017, runoff election are Vickey Carter-Johnson and Baxley Oswalt.

