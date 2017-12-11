RCSO investigating burglary suspects who stole a van

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Russell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident of auto theft.

On Monday morning, police were in pursuit of two burglary suspects who allegedly stole a van.

The incident happened near the Chattahoochee Valley Community College where the school was on alert, according to Vice President David Hodge.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

