Phenix City police investigating body found at a campsite near Brickyard Rd.

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – The Phenix Police Department is investigating a body found in the woods.

On Dec. 8 police were called to a wooded area between Brickyard Rd. and Colin Powell Parkway regarding a deceased person.

Officers saw found the body of a male lying on the ground in the area of a campsite.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery, AL for an autopsy.

