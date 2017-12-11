Opelika police searching for Kroger theft suspect

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – The Opelika Police Department is searching for a Kroger theft suspect.

On Dec. 6, police received a complaint of a theft of property and some of the items stolen were credit cards.

Shortly after the theft, an unknown suspect attempted to use two of the stolen credit cards at Kroger located at 2640 Tiger Town Parkway.

The suspect is described as 5’08” tall weighing approximately 160 to 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, white pants, dark-colored shoes and carrying a light brown or tan purse.

Anyone who may recognize the suspect, or have any other information on this case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220. You may also call our Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

