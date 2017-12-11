Auburn man charged with burglary, theft

A burglary and theft suspect was arrested in Auburn Monday, Dec. 11.

Patrick Grace, 20, was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of third-degree theft of property. Grace was also arrested on a misdemeanor warrant for fourth-degree theft of property.

Police responded to burglary complaints Dec. 9 in the 200 block of Armstrong Street in Auburn. Residents contacted police after observing a male suspect inside three different residencies.

Items valued at approximately $392 were reported stolen, including U.S. currency, a credit card, gift cards, and miscellaneous identification cards.

According to police, Grace, who lived near the victims, was identified as the suspect.

He was found in possession of approximately $330 in property and U.S. currency that had been reported stolen.

Grace is being held in the Lee County Jail on $11,500 bond. The case remains under investigation with additional charges possible.

