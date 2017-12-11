EXCLUSIVE: Man accused of killing baby murdered before trial; mother of child speaks out

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - We are learning new details about a double murder at the Efficiency Lodge in Columbus.

Both victims were found dead in a room suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Friday, Dec. 8.

The ex-girlfriend of the 23-year-old victim, Damian Belle, is speaking out following the homicides.

"That hateful part of me wanted to be like, yeah, I'm happy he's dead, then that other part of me, the mother in me wanted to know, okay what happened to my child,” Jaquavia Bassett.

Belle was set to stand trial in January of 2018 for the death of Jaquavia's one-year-old daughter, Ki''Ja in March of 2014.

Belle released from jail early 2017 on a "sympathy" bond for good behavior after three years.

Firday, Belle was found dead Friday night at the Efficiency Lodge on Macon Road.

Bassett says she will never have full closure in the death of her daughter.



"Nobody really knew the truth, the only people who knew the truth was my baby, him, and God.. and we still get no closure from it, I feel he cheated death. I was looking forward to going to trial. Now we will never know the truth,” said Bassett.

Found alongside Belle was 21-year old Kelsey Marshall.



Marshall's family and friends still reeling from the news of her unexpected death.



"We can't even fathom the thought of what happened, and how it happened,” said Pastor Frederick Jones of Believers in Christ Majestic Ministry.

Pastor Frederick Jones says Marshall had been attending his church, since she was five years old...

Jones describes Marshall as having an outgoing personality, and a bright future.



"Too much is going on here in this Columbus, GA community, and if we come together, we can change this community," said Pastor Jones.

No arrests have been made shooting death of Belle or Marshall.

As for Damian Belle's murder trial, it will no longer happen.

