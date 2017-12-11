Davis Broadcasting hosts annual Needy Children's Christmas Party

Davis Broadcasting Inc. is gearing up for its annual Needy Children’s Christmas Party.

The event takes place Saturday, Dec. 16 at the Columbus Civic Center. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and the party begins at 8 a.m.

Proceeds raised from the Davis Broadcasting 24-Hour Radiothon were used to purchase bikes and toys for children in the community that might otherwise go without presents for Christmas.

“This has been one of the best years ever for the Needy Children’s Christmas Party,” said Promotions Director, Karen Robinson. “The Tri-city community showed a tremendous amount of support for this event. With the help of the community and our volunteers, kids in the tri-city area will receive bikes and toys for Christmas.”

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here