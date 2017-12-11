Legendary UGA football coach, wife visit Callaway Gardens for book signing

Books written by Vince Dooley, legendary University of Georgia football coach, will be available for purchase and autograph during book signings at the Callaway Discovery Center.

Book signings will take 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16 and Sunday, Dec. 17.

Books available for purchase and signing include:

“History and Reminiscences of the University of Georgia”

“Vince Dooley’s Garden – The Horticultural Journey of a Football Coach”

“The Legions Fighting Bulldog”

Dooley’s wife will also be signing her new book titled, “Fourth and Inches…How to Win When Caner is the Opponent.”

Dooley was the head football coach at UGA for 25 years. He later served as the school’s athletic director. Dooley firmly planted himself as one of the state’s most beloved sports icons.

He was twice named NCAA National Coach of the Year and received the honor of SEC Coach of the Year seven times in his career. Dooley coached the Georgia Bulldogs to 201 victories and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1994

.Admission to Callaway is required to attend the event. For more information, click here.