Third suspect arrested in Ballard Way Apartments murder

Columbus police arrested a third suspect in the murder of an 18-year-old who was shot at Ballard Way Apartments.More >>
Columbus police arrested a third suspect in the murder of an 18-year-old who was shot at Ballard Way Apartments.More >>
A local children’s orchestra hosted a Christmas concert at the Open Door Community House.More >>
A local children’s orchestra hosted a Christmas concert at the Open Door Community House.More >>
The trial for a Columbus man accused of a fatal hit-and-run that killed a Kendrick High student has been moved to 2018.More >>
The trial for a Columbus man accused of a fatal hit-and-run that killed a Kendrick High student has been moved to 2018.More >>
Several students competed in Richards Middle School’s spelling bee Monday. A total of 31 students strived for to be the winner. News Leader 9’s Jason Dennis was the announcer of the words.More >>
Several students competed in Richards Middle School’s spelling bee Monday. A total of 31 students strived for to be the winner. News Leader 9’s Jason Dennis was the announcer of the words.More >>
Things are heating up among jury members in the trial for a man accused of killing an Auburn University football player.More >>
Things are heating up among jury members in the trial for a man accused of killing an Auburn University football player.More >>
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.More >>
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.More >>
A trip to the grocery store turned into humiliation for an Ohio mom.More >>
A trip to the grocery store turned into humiliation for an Ohio mom.More >>
The woman’s husband says when the family arrived, her grave was only one foot deep.More >>
The woman’s husband says when the family arrived, her grave was only one foot deep.More >>
A bouncer at Lachey’s Bar came to the aid of his co-worker when she was shot in the face outside the OTR restaurant. But while the Good Samaritan helped the shooting victim, someone jumped in his car and drove off.More >>
A bouncer at Lachey’s Bar came to the aid of his co-worker when she was shot in the face outside the OTR restaurant. But while the Good Samaritan helped the shooting victim, someone jumped in his car and drove off.More >>
A South Carolina man convicted of killing seven people says he has more victims who have not been discovered.More >>
A South Carolina man convicted of killing seven people says he has more victims who have not been discovered.More >>
According to the arrest report, “Mencia stood silent for a short period of time and finally stated ‘just take me to jail.’ Sgt. Evans obliged Mencia’s request, walking her the approximately 200 feet to the booking room.”More >>
According to the arrest report, “Mencia stood silent for a short period of time and finally stated ‘just take me to jail.’ Sgt. Evans obliged Mencia’s request, walking her the approximately 200 feet to the booking room.”More >>