Third suspect arrested in Ballard Way Apartments murder

Columbus police arrested a third suspect in the murder of an 18-year-old who was shot at Ballard Way Apartments.

Javon McClendon, 17, was arrested Monday, Dec. 11 and booked into the Muscogee County Jail in connection with the death of Javion Shorter.

Shorter was found suffering from a gunshot wound at Ballard Way Apartments Nov. 17, 2017. He later passed away at Midtown Medical Center as a result of his injuries.

McClendon is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court Thursday, Dec. 14 at 9 a.m.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the murder of Javion Shorter to call 706-225-4268.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.