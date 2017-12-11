Jury heats up behind closed doors in Markale Hart trial

Several students competed in Richards Middle School’s spelling bee Monday. A total of 31 students strived to be the winner. News Leader 9’s Jason Dennis was the announcer of the words.More >>
Books written by Vince Dooley, former University of Georgia football coach, will be available for purchase and autograph during book signings at the Callaway Discovery Center.More >>
The trial for a Columbus man accused of a fatal hit-and-run that killed a Kendrick High student has been moved to 2018.More >>
A local children’s orchestra hosted a Christmas concert at the Open Door Community House.More >>
A celebration to spread Christmas cheer throughout the Chattahoochee Valley took place Monday evening. Fort Benning hosted its 27th annual tower lighting event at Eubanks Field.More >>
Officers put the 11-year-old in cuffs, patted her down and put her in the back of a cop car as her mother pleaded with police not to take her daughter.More >>
