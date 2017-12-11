Richards Middle School names winner of spelling bee

Several students competed in Richards Middle School’s spelling bee Monday.

Thirty-one students strived to be the winner of the competition. News Leader 9’s Jason Dennis was the announcer of the words.

Seventh-grader Jaylin Flegler won the spelling bee after spelling the final word, “cabaret.” He will compete in the district-wide bee in early 2018.

The runner-up was sixth-grader, Rishi Yarlagadda.

