Columbus children's orchestra performs in Christmas concert

A local children’s orchestra hosted a Christmas concert at the Open Door Community House Monday.

The young musicians were given donated instruments in January of this year.

Youth in Unison is part of the Mathews Promise Academy, an after school program looking for long-term solutions to poverty.

The concert was directed by volunteer Tracey Leopard and was open to everyone.

