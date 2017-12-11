Trial for suspect charged in fatal hit-and-run rescheduled for 2018

The trial for a Columbus man accused of a fatal hit-and-run that killed a Kendrick High student has been moved to 2018.

Edward Law was cited with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of the accident that killed 17-year-old Romel Dill in 2015.

Law previously testified in Recorder’s Court that he thought he hit a mailbox and argued the victim had to have crossed the road at the time of the accident.

Judge Bobby Peters stated in Superior Court that Law’s trial has been rescheduled to January of next year.

