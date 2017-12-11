Ft. Benning spreads holiday cheer with tower lighting event

A celebration to spread Christmas cheer throughout the Chattahoochee Valley took place Monday evening.

Fort Benning hosted its 27th annual tower lighting event at Eubanks Field.

Guests enjoyed demonstrations from police dogs and even jumped out of a 34-foot tower. Santa parachuted in and also jumped from nearly 10,000 feet. A Stryker and tanks were on display.

"I've been stationed here three separate times and all of my kids, all three of them have jumped out of the towers and they've been here for the tower lighting, so this is a special event,” said Lt. Col. Scott Brannon.

The Silver Wings also did a night jump, which was followed by the lighting of the 250-foot airborne jump towers.

