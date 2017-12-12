FIRST TO ALERT: Tracking cooler air into the Valley today. It's going to be WINDY!

(WTVM) - Cooler air starts to push into the Chattahoochee Valley today picking up winds and dropping temperatures. Highs will top out in the 50s today with winds from the NW at 10-15 mph.
Through the rest of the work week temperatures stay in the 50s as another push of cool air moves in Friday. Overnight lows will be chilly! We'll start in the 30s each morning through Sunday with the coldest mornings on Wednesday and Saturday.
Sunny skies will be with us through the 1st half of the weekend before clouds and rain move in for Sunday. Right now the rain looks to hold off until the afternoon/evening and take us through Monday. Stay tuned to timing changes!
Voters waited in their cars, protected from the cold, as the doors for several polling places across town opened.More >>
This year’s final “Let’s Talk with the Mayor” forum is coming up on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m.More >>
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who escaped work release.More >>
Columbus police arrested a third suspect in the murder of an 18-year-old who was shot at Ballard Way Apartments.More >>
The Phenix Police Department is investigating a body found in the woods.More >>
Officers put the 11-year-old in cuffs, patted her down and put her in the back of a cop car as her mother pleaded with police not to take her daughter.More >>
Authorities say the incident is especially frightening because they believe the suspect didn’t know the victims beforehand.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with making criminal threats.More >>
The county prosecutor is also working to file charges against the baby’s teenage father and mother.More >>
December 9th was supposed to be a day Laura Sanchez will never forget…for happy reasons.More >>
A drug-resistant strain of heartworm was discovered in a dog in Louisiana, according to an area veterinarian.More >>
Louisville Fire and Rescue Capt. Salvador Melendez said a 48-inch water main broke around 8:05 a.m.More >>
The doors to a woman's 2014 Toyota Camry were stolen in the middle of the night over the weekend, and it was quick work.More >>
A bouncer at Lachey’s Bar came to the aid of his co-worker when she was shot in the face outside the OTR restaurant. But while the Good Samaritan helped the shooting victim, someone jumped in his car and drove off.More >>
