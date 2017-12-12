FIRST TO ALERT: Tracking cooler air into the Valley today. It's going to be WINDY!

(WTVM) - Cooler air starts to push into the Chattahoochee Valley today picking up winds and dropping temperatures. Highs will top out in the 50s today with winds from the NW at 10-15 mph.

Through the rest of the work week temperatures stay in the 50s as another push of cool air moves in Friday. Overnight lows will be chilly! We'll start in the 30s each morning through Sunday with the coldest mornings on Wednesday and Saturday.

Sunny skies will be with us through the 1st half of the weekend before clouds and rain move in for Sunday. Right now the rain looks to hold off until the afternoon/evening and take us through Monday. Stay tuned to timing changes!

