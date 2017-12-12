TCSO searching for man who escaped work release

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who escaped work release.

William Maggart is wanted after failing to return to Troup County Work Release on Dec. 8 after leaving his place of employment.

If you know the location of Maggart please contact the Troup County Sheriff's Office at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

