2017's final 'Let's talk with the Mayor' forum coming up Dec. 14

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – This year’s final “Let’s Talk with the Mayor” forum is coming up on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m.

The forum will be held at East Columbus Magnet Academy located at 6100 Georgetown Drive.

The purpose of the forum is to provide a current status of the city, as well as provide an opportunity for citizens to come together and discuss their concerns.

These forums are held in conjunction with community partners, such as civic groups and neighborhood associations. Mayor Teresa Tomlinson, City Manager Isaiah Hugley, administrative officials, city department and public safety representatives will be in attendance.

This meeting is open to the public.

The Moye Estates and Roosevelt Heights neighborhood groups will be sponsoring this forum.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.