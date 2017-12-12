Some voters in Phenix City support Moore despite sexual allegations against him

Phenix City, AL (WTVM) - Voters waited in their cars, protected from the cold, as the doors for several polling places across town opened. By 7 a.m. CT, Alabamians began casting their ballot to pick between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones for U.S. Senate.



Voters outside of the polling locations in Phenix City who are voting for Moore commented saying their decision never changed, despite the ongoing controversy surrounding Moore's campaign.



Throughout the last few weeks, Moore has denied any and all allegations of sexual misconduct made against him; several women have publicly stated Moore pursued them when they were teenagers when he was in his 30's.



Moore's campaign now hopes to count on a significant number of votes from a historically red state like Alabama. Some voters believe Moore is still the best man for the job.



"Yes to Moore," one man said. "I don't believe all these accusations. I don't believe that for 40 years, that all this would be coming out in public. I mean, that's ridiculous."



Some polls, including the latest one from Raycom Media, still place Moore ahead of his opponent, Jones, by several percentage points. The Moore campaign plans to hold those number high for potential voters to keep in mind as they head to the polls.

Another key factor the Moore campaign has to its advantage: an official endorsement from President Trump as well as support from several former White House strategists and policymakers.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.