Columbus youth organization hosts annual bike giveaway

A Columbus nonprofit youth organization will give away free bikes to community children Saturday, Dec. 16.

Today’s Youth in a Challenging Tomorrow Inc.'s (TYCT) annual bicycle giveaway will take place at 9 a.m. at the East Coast Body Shop.

TYCT is asking guests to bring a non-perishable item in exchange for a bike. The items will be donated to the local food bank. The organization wants to teach youth the importance of giving.

With donations from the Optimist Club, TYCT purchased 100 new bikes. Donations are still be accepted until Friday at 5 p.m.

East Coast Body Shop is located at 142 Brennan Rd.

If you would like to donate a new bike to this year’s giveaway, call 706-685-0823. To make a monetary donation, click here.

