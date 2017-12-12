AL U.S. Senate Special Election Coverage: Doug Jones elected to U.S. Senate

(WTVM) – News Leader 9 has been covering the Alabama Senate Special Election as Roy Moore ran against Doug Jones Tuesday night.

Democrat Doug Jones was elected to the U.S. Senate seat after the race against Republican Roy Moore.

Polls close at 7 p.m. CT. and we will continue to update election results as they become available.?

“Judge Roy Moore” chants ensue as Moore steps onto the floor at his watch party @WTVM #alsen pic.twitter.com/UL4Lg1hQ60 — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) December 13, 2017

Polls closed 20 minutes ago in Alabama, here’s the current situation at Moore & Jones watch parties #alsen pic.twitter.com/11xLrdBtxR — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) December 13, 2017

Roy Moore leading by 7 percentage points over Doug Jones with 62 percent of precincts fully reporting. #RussellCounty showing 64.8% votes for Doug Jones. @WTVM pic.twitter.com/SIIF3TFwv1 — Chandler Morgan (@Chandler_TV) December 13, 2017

Catch the Alabama Special Election tonight on @WTVM . I'm here with @Chandler_TV we will keep you updated with things in Birmingham. #AlabamaSenateElection #Newsleader9 pic.twitter.com/95ySvYChhE — Jeremy Hayes (@jhayeswtvm) December 12, 2017

