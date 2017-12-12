Columbus residents forced to find new home weeks before Christmas

The holidays are off to a rough start for some people who live at a mobile home park in Columbus.

According to people at Southern Pines mobile homes in South Columbus, families are being forced to find a new place to live with less than two months notice.

The owners reportedly closing the park down and asking all residents to move by December 31st.

"When I find out, I said, why are we moving on the 31st, that's a new year coming in, and I don't know what I'm going to do now. I know I'm going to have to find somewhere to go, but I don't know what I'm going to do," said Edward Nelson who lives at the mobile home park.

Nelson says he received a letter Nov. 1, from park managers, stating in part: "This letter is to serve as notice to vacate the property referenced at the above address on or before Dec. 1, 2017."

Nelson, who has been living in the mobile park for half a year says, he along with many of the residents struggle to make ends meet.

And it would be a Christmas miracle if he found a place this quick.

"Some people just don't have the money to move yet, it takes time. You have to save up money and find a place to move. It's just worse that it's during the holiday time," said Nelson.

We reached out to mobile home management, Southern Portfolio Management, but did not receive a call back.

There are currently about 20 families still living in the mobile home neighborhood, many with small children.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

