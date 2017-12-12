Columbus YMCA announces new president and CEO

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Board of Directors of Metropolitan Columbus announced its new president and CEO.

Mario Davis will be the new CEO starting on Jan. 1, 2018. Davis will succeed Davis Reeves, who has decided to pursue other opportunities, according to the TMCA press release.

“I am thrilled to be able to continue my service to the YMCA and community,” said Davis. “I have had the great privilege to serve as a member of the board of directors for the last seven year—for two of those years as vice chairman and the last two years as chairman of the board.”

Since 2015, Mr. Davis has served as Senior Vice President and Market Leader for F&M Bank and Trust Company in Columbus. Prior to that he was Market President for Certus Bank (Formerly First Georgia Banking Company).

