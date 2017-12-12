City of Auburn offers free holiday parking

Free parking in downtown Auburn will be available during the holiday season.

The city will offer complimentary valet parking from Dec. 18, 2017 to Jan. 9, 2018.

See hours of courtesy valet parking below:

Dec. 15: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Dec. 16: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Dec. 17: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Dec. 18-22: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Dec. 27-29: 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Dec. 23, 30: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Parking hours will be extended for Downtown Holiday Ice Skating between Dec. 15 and Dec. 30.

Additional parking can be found in and near the Municipal Parking Deck and Gay Street Parking.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.