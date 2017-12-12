No verdict reached after day 3 of Markale Hart murder trial

There is still no verdict in the Markale Hart trial after three days of deliberations.

The jury is trying to determine whether or not Hart is guilty of killing Auburn football, player Jakell Mitchell, in December 2014 at the Tiger Lodge Apartments.

Things were heated Monday inside the deliberation room, but today the jury wasn't seen at all.

Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, a note was sent to Judge Hughes stating that the jury was still undecided and not making any progress. The note also requested that jurors be dismissed for the day because one of the jurors was not feeling well and wanted to go to the doctor.

Judge Hughes allowed the jury to be dismissed for the afternoon.

Jurors will report back to the justice center Wednesday to continue deliberations.

