GUEST SEGMENT: Political expert speaks on AL U.S. Senate special election

Voters and the candidates have weighed in on the Alabama U.S. Senate election. Political experts are also speaking on the race.

Dr. Fred Gordon, Columbus State University’s department chair of politics, explains how sexual misconduct allegations against Roy Moore may impact the results of the race.

He also explains how the national attention of the race may affect voter turnout and more.

