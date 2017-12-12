Property tax assessments at the center of Columbus City Council meeting

The Columbus City Council held a meeting Tuesday morning to discuss topics to include property tax assessments.

There are 4,700 active appeals being reviewed in the Columbus Tax Assessor’s office. More than 1,000 appeals have been certified to the Board of Equalization for hearings.

Within the last two weeks, more than 200 of the appeals have already been heard. Thirty residential hearings will be held each day for the duration of the year.

