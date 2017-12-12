Columbus Hospice celebrates the holiday season with open house

Columbus Hospice hosted a community-wide open house to celebrate the holiday season.

The event took place Tuesday afternoon at the Moon Road facility.

Santa and Mrs. Claus were on site for the kids. There were also Christmas decorations, refreshments, and raffle items. Those in attendance had the chance to go on a tour.

“When people hear the word 'hospice' they think about terrible things,” said Donna Morgan, interim CEO of Columbus Hospice. “They worry about death of course. We want to dispel some of that. We want people to think that this place is about caring. It’s a place where you can get medical care and help.”

This was the first year Columbus Hospice has held an event of this kind. Morgan says she hopes it will become an annual event.

Organizers say the open house was an opportunity to show the public that there is no reason to fear places like hospice care.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.