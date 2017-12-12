Columbus Hospice celebrates the holiday season with open house

A Columbus man was arrested for rape. Shay Dawson, 25, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 7.More >>
A Columbus nonprofit youth organization will give away free bikes to community children Saturday, Dec. 16.More >>
Voters and the candidates and weighed in on the Alabama U.S. Senate election, Political experts are also speaking on the election.More >>
Columbus Hospice hosted a community-wide open house to celebrate the holiday season. The event took place Tuesday afternoon at the Moon Road facility.More >>
For the past four years, AAA in Columbus has provided gifts to a family who might not have the ideal Christmas.More >>
It seems like harmless social media fun, but for the last several years, the Secret Sister Gift Exchange post has tricked a lot of giving people on Facebook. But, a reminder: this is a scam.More >>
Netflix Originals including Grace and Frankie and Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee arrive to the streaming service in January.More >>
A man repeatedly kicked her car. What happens next caused doctors to cut her wedding ring off of her finger.More >>
Democrat Doug Jones is going to the U.S. Senate after pulling together an unusual alliance in a Deep South state dominated by Republicans.More >>
Stargazers and meteorologists alike are all looking forward to Wednesday night's Geminid meteor shower - and astronomers say this year's shower will be a sight to behold.More >>
An internationally watched Senate election is down to voters in Alabama who will choose between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones.More >>
The man, who is charged with public lewdness, has been banned from Uber.More >>
The man who started the GoFundMe for a bullied Tennessee boy is calling on donors to decide what to do with the money raised.More >>
A taxi cab driver was shot and killed during an attempted robbery as a passenger sat in the backseat, Newport police said.More >>
The Decatur Police Department seized a small airplane and arrested the pilot during a drug investigation at Pryor Regional Airfield.More >>
