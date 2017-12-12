AAA surprises family in need with Christmas gifts

For the past four years, AAA in Columbus has provided gifts to a family who might not have the ideal Christmas.

AAA gave clothes and toys to Samantha Eldridge and her family.

A few months ago, she, her husband, and their children lost everything in a house fire at their home in Fort Mitchell. AAA along with local volunteers worked to provide them with gifts for the holidays.

“I don’t have the words how much this means,” Samantha said. “My kids are so much to me. This going to make them so happy.”

Samantha says until today, she was not sure how she was going to provide presents to her children this year.

