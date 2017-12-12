Celebrations begin in Auburn following Doug Jones' AL Senate win - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Celebrations begin in Auburn following Doug Jones' AL Senate win

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) -

Celebrations took place following Democrat Doug Jones’ victory in the Alabama U.S. Senate.

Crowds began rolling toomers in Auburn following Jones' win. Rolling toomers is a tradition in Auburn when there is cause for a celebration. People flock to Toomer's Corner and drape the trees with toilet paper. 

Jones is the first Democrat elected to the Senate seat in a quarter-century.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here

Powered by Frankly