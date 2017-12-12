Celebrations begin in Auburn following Doug Jones' AL Senate win

Celebrations took place following Democrat Doug Jones’ victory in the Alabama U.S. Senate.

Crowds began rolling toomers in Auburn following Jones' win. Rolling toomers is a tradition in Auburn when there is cause for a celebration. People flock to Toomer's Corner and drape the trees with toilet paper.

Jones is the first Democrat elected to the Senate seat in a quarter-century.

