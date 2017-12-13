Mistrial declared in murder trial of Markale Hart accused of killing AU football player

The Auburn-Opelika metro area was ranked among a list of cities that added the most jobs in 2017.More >>
The Auburn-Opelika metro area was ranked among a list of cities that added the most jobs in 2017.More >>
A new government center in Columbus could cost the city more than $120,000,000. The new proposal for the building would separate the judicial center and the government center.More >>
A new government center in Columbus could cost the city more than $120,000,000. The new proposal for the building would separate the judicial center and the government center.More >>
Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in all Columbus AMC Theaters Thursday. Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.More >>
Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in all Columbus AMC Theaters Thursday. Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.More >>
A mistrial has been declared in the Markale Hart murder trial.More >>
A mistrial has been declared in the Markale Hart murder trial.More >>
In Troup County, sheriff's deputies say there have been no developments in a case involving a missing elderly woman.More >>
In Troup County, sheriff's deputies say there have been no developments in a case involving a missing elderly woman.More >>
The man who started the GoFundMe for a bullied Tennessee boy is calling on donors to decide what to do with the money raised.More >>
The man who started the GoFundMe for a bullied Tennessee boy is calling on donors to decide what to do with the money raised.More >>
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.More >>
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.More >>
Netflix Originals including Grace and Frankie and Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee arrive to the streaming service in January.More >>
Netflix Originals including Grace and Frankie and Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee arrive to the streaming service in January.More >>
The bus caught fire, law enforcement officials said, after Hendricks backed ut out of Klindt's driveway and into a ditch.More >>
The bus caught fire, law enforcement officials said, after Hendricks backed ut out of Klindt's driveway and into a ditch.More >>
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox has asked state legislators to consider another way to deal with people caught with small amounts of marijuana other than arresting them.More >>
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox has asked state legislators to consider another way to deal with people caught with small amounts of marijuana other than arresting them.More >>
Authorities said Christopher Bowen's mother confined him to wheelchair at various times, and at times, he was fed through a tube in his small intestine.More >>
Authorities said Christopher Bowen's mother confined him to wheelchair at various times, and at times, he was fed through a tube in his small intestine.More >>
A squirrel who nearly died when she was attacked by an owl eight years ago continues to visit the Greenville County family that took her in, raised her and released her.More >>
A squirrel who nearly died when she was attacked by an owl eight years ago continues to visit the Greenville County family that took her in, raised her and released her.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
The baby’s father says the Craigslist ad was meant to be a joke, but not everyone took it that way.More >>
The baby’s father says the Craigslist ad was meant to be a joke, but not everyone took it that way.More >>
Stargazers and meteorologists alike are all looking forward to Wednesday night's Geminid meteor shower - and astronomers say this year's shower will be a sight to behold.More >>
Stargazers and meteorologists alike are all looking forward to Wednesday night's Geminid meteor shower - and astronomers say this year's shower will be a sight to behold.More >>