AU's Athletic Department hosts Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl press conference

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – The Auburn’s Athletics Department is hosting an official Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl game press conference on Wednesday.

At the conference, Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl Inc. CEO and President will formally invite the Auburn football team to participate in this year’s 50th Anniversary Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl game against UCF.

In addition to Gary, Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn and Auburn’s Director of Athletics Jay Jacobs will be in attendance.

The Peach Bowl will be on Jan. 1.

